Woman Destroyed Parents’ Contraceptives As A Teen And Ended Up With A Sister

An American woman has shared a secret to TikTok that she’s been holding onto for 25 years that led to the birth of her sister.

TikToker Keely, username @mama__kee, recently uploaded a video to TikTok explaining that she was home alone one day with a friend when they snuck into her parent’s bedroom and found some ‘shiny packets’ in her mum’s beside table. 

"Mum, I'm so sorry," said Keely as she started the video.

"But I'm not sorry because Sam's here.”

"My best friend and I went into my mum and dad's bedroom when we were younger, and there were some shiny packets on the nightstand."

The friend knew what the packets were, told Keely, and then the both of them decided to poke the packets with a sewing needle they found in the room.

Keely states she forgot about the incident with the condoms and was so excited when her parents told her they were pregnant approximately six months later.

"My mum told me she was pregnant, and I was so happy," Keely said.

"But years later my mum still says, 'I don't know how she happened! We were so careful'."

TikTok users thought Keely’s practical joke was hilarious.

"We need your parents' reaction video asap," one person commented.

"This needs to be in your speech when your sister gets married,” another user added.

Some TikTokers thought Keely’s sister should thank her for bringing her into the world.

"I hope you hold this over your sister's head every time you need a favour," one woman said.

"How often do you say “I brought you into this world” to your own sister,” another TikTok user wrote.

Surely it’s now time to see a reaction video from the parents?

We’ll have to wait and see!

