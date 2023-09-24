Woman Defends Her Decision To Put Her Dog’s Poo In Your Bin

She said that the dog will usually do her business in the yard before they walk, but on occasion the pooch will go mid walk. The owner says she picks up the poo but doesn’t want to carry the bag all the way home, as her boyfriend insists is proper etiquette.

Asking Reddit, she wants to know if she’s in the wrong. Just ask me though. I’ll tell you.

No, as long as the bag is sealed, throw it in any bin you like.

Also, who’s looking in their bin randomly inspecting what’s been thrown in there? This feels like a non problem if ever there was one.

I get the boyfriend feeling like it’s perhaps a little intrusive to be using someone else’s bin, and granted, you’d not find me entering someone’s garden to do so. But a bin out on the street or accessible with a little lean? Fair game I say.

One Redditor disagrees. Shocker. Saying, “All it takes is one ripped poop bag and you've created a really smelly problem for someone else to deal with (been there). And even that is ignoring the fact that some people in this world are dangerously territorial about their stuff.”

Another added, “I'd rather not carry dog poop with me either, but unless someone gives me permission to use their garbage, that's what I do. Because it's rude to leave poop in someone else's garbage. They don't smell now, but leaving poop in there will make them smell. If I don't want to throw something in my garbage, will you be fine with me putting it in yours? You're extremely rude and entitled, and if you can't be responsible with walking the dog, you shouldn't be doing it.”

A third said, “Put the dog poo in the nearest bin you find so you don’t have to carry it.” That was me, I said that.