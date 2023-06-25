The Project

Woman Crowned Owner Of The UK’s Filthiest Car

It can be a bit of a slog keeping on top of cleaning and chores. But one woman in the UK has possibly taken it a little too far, and has won the title of ‘UK’s Filthiest Car’.

Title holder Lindy Winship, owner of the ‘filthiest’ car told Mirror UK that all the garbage in her car “comes in handy at some point.”

The Essex woman joked about her Saab Estate, “She is effectively known as the graveyard as she’s used as a general run around and mobile tip.”

"Whatever needs clearing up or has been carried somewhere to clean up or repair around the farm, it all gets thrown in her,” added Lindy. “My husband even has all the bad snacks and drinks in there too."

The competition for the filthiest car was run by British tyre service provider ATS Euromaster, which offered £200 worth of Amazon vouchers for the winner.

"When my husband loses tools, I always say it’s probably in the graveyard, so a frantic search begins for a much-needed tool, which creates more mess!” Lindy admitted.

“Apparently, everything in her comes in handy at some point.”

ATS Euromaster’s Technical Training Manager, Paul Maynard, explained that having a lot of rubbish and loose items in your car can be quite dangerous when driving around.

"Many drivers will admit that their cars aren’t squeaky clean, and it can be easy for them to build up with clutter.

"The messiest car competition highlighted the state of many drivers' cars and hopefully made them think about the dangers it could create.

"As well as potentially obscuring a driver's view out of windows or mirrors, if the driver needs to brake sharply the loose items could move forward and possibly interfere with the vehicle pedals and steering."

