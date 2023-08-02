Woman Complains That She Had To Tape Up Her Plane Seat’s Window Shade

In a video that has garnered over 4.3 million views, Ally Shapiro posted to TikTok to show her using a safety pamphlet to block out the light on an eight hour-long flight that cost her roughly $4000 ($AU 6,054) for the round trip.

“When you pay for an extremely expensive international flight thats 8 hours long you would think a window shade would be included…they offered me tape and safety books (ironically) so i could tape it myself,” the TikTok caption read.

"I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane," she said. "They made us remove it before landing because management would be upset… shouldn't they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?!"

TikTok users took to the comments to voice their disdain, but not towards the airline. Many were critical, saying that she shouldn’t expect sympathy from viewers because she was able to spend so much money on a plane ticket during a cost of living crisis.

“People can’t afford rent. Check yourself,” one wrote.

“If you were trying to elicit sympathy by mentioning the price, my girl you are way off base,” another said.

“Would you rather have them ground the plane and cancel your flight? Instead they elected to defer the ONE window shade. Get over it,” another wrote.

Speaking to the New York Post, Shapiro said that she was surprised that her video went viral, but more so was shocked that there were so many negative comments about it.

“Instead of the comments on my video being surprised like I was, people are calling me a Karen or saying I’m faking it. Neither of which I did/am,” she said.

She also shared that the first flight attendant that responded to her was “very rude and very dismissive,” but then a “much more friendly” staff member brought her a safety book and tape to cover up the window.

“Yeah, it sucked, it was frustrating, but it wasn’t the end of the world. I’ll probably fly Delta again, but it would be nice if anyone from Delta reached out to me after 4 million people saw that video,” she said.