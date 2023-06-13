Woman Comes Back From The Dead During Her Own Funeral

The woman is 76-year-old Ecuadorian Bella Montoya; according to the Daily Mail, Montoya fell at her home on Friday and was taken to a hospital in the Los Rios province.

Her son, Gilbert Balberán, told El Universo. She was admitted at 9 am and was pronounced dead at 12 pm after suffering a stroke.

Montoya reportedly spent four hours in her casket, and just as her clothes were going to be changed for her viewing, her family noticed that she was showing signs of life.

Footage has surfaced of the event that showed her son instructing someone to call emergency services while he and another man placed their hands around her head and left arm.

Once the paramedics arrived, she was placed on a stretcher before being rushed to Martïn Icaza Hospital and placed into the intensive care unit.

In the video, Montoya can be seen struggling to breathe and moving her jaw.

Mr Balberán spoke about the incident, 'my mother started to move the left hand, open her eyes, the mouth.'

'She was making an effort to breathe,' he said

He went on to further explain his mother suffered from hypertension and heart problems and allegedly suffered a stroke on Friday.

Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reached out to medical experts, and they believe that Montoya was in a state of catalepsy.

According to Osmosis from Elsevier, it is a "neurological finding of prolonged muscular rigidity and immobility, where the individual's limbs remain in an unnatural, fixed posture."

Mr Balberán was expected to file an incident report with the local prosecutor today, accusing the Martïn Icaza Hospital of negligence.