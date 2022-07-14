Woman Climbs Into Macca's Drive Thru To Cook Her Own Order

It’s late at night, you’ve just been out with your mates, and all you crave is some Macca's.

Imagine rocking up to the closest drive-thru only to find out the restaurant had run out of gloves and could no longer cook your order.

Well, one woman in the US refused to be told no and took matters into her own hands…literally.

In the now-viral TikTok, a woman was videoed climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window to get to the kitchen so she could cook the food herself.

“Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking any more orders CAUSE we have no gloves,” the video was captioned.

The clip then cuts to her entering the kitchen through the window and proceeds to ask for the manager's permission to begin her “first day of training” so she could make her own order.

You have to applaud the determination.

Most of the employees can be seen in the background, trying to hold in their laughter.

Unfortunately, there is no footage of her cooking, with many viewers hoping she got her order.

“Mannnn if y’all don’t teach her how to make her own 10 piece,” one commenter said.

“Some of y’all have never been drunk af and craved a burger and fries so bad it hurts,” another said.

“She climbed all the way through that window, let her make it LMFAO,” one demanded.