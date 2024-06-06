The Project

Woman Charged With Assaulting U.K. Politician Nigel Farage With A Milkshake

A woman has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after a milkshake was thrown over Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage.

Images appear to show a McDonald's banana milkshake being thrown at Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Tuesday.

The veteran Eurosceptic had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in the town after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency.

He was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Essex Police said on Wednesday that a 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage.

The force said Victoria Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 2.

Police added that a 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action.

Farage, who has been the target of "milkshaking" incidents in the past, appeared to make light of the latest incident in a social media video.

In a clip shared online, he raised a McDonald's milkshake in his hand and said "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

Farage had a Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

With AAP.

