Woman Charged Over $1500 For Subway Sandwich

Ohio woman Letitia Bishop stopped at a Subway franchise in the US to order three sandwiches for her and her family, but she was caught by surprise when the hefty charge.

“There’s no way, unless it’s wrapped in gold or from some other place. I would never pay $1,010 for a Subway sandwich,” Bishop told WSYX.

“I talked to the Subway person in person, and just was trying to see what was going on, and to see if they can instantly credit me back. They told me I had to get hold of Subway [directly]. There’s no phone number that leads to a live person.”

Bishop explained that she had tried multiple times to get in contact with Subway to dispute the charge but to no avail.

“I’m just trying to make ends meet at this point,” she said.

“Stressed, overwhelmed, I couldn’t get groceries at one point because my account was negative.”

At the time of writing, Bishop has still not received a refund.