The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman Charged For Plotting To Fraudulently Sell Graceland

Woman Charged For Plotting To Fraudulently Sell Graceland

A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a brazen scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, falsely claimed Presley's daughter borrowed $US3.8 million ($A5.7 million) from a bogus private lender and had pledged Graceland as collateral for the loan before her death last year, prosecutors said.

She then threatened to sell Graceland to the higher bidder if Presley's family didn't pay a $US2.85 million ($A4.27 million) settlement, according to authorities.

Finley posed as three different people allegedly involved with the fake lender, fabricated loan documents, and published a fraudulent foreclosure notice in a Memphis newspaper announcing the auction of Graceland in May, prosecutors said.

A judge stopped the sale after Presley's granddaughter sued.

Experts were baffled by the attempt to sell off one of the most storied pieces of real estate in the country using names, emails and documents that were quickly suspected to be fake.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The announcement of charges came on the 47th anniversary of Presley's death at the age of 42.

"Ms Findley allegedly took advantage of the very public and tragic occurrences in the Presley family as an opportunity to prey on the name and financial status of the heirs to the Graceland estate, attempting to steal what rightfully belongs to the Presley family for her personal gain," said Eric Shen, inspector in charge of the US Postal Inspection Service Criminal Investigations Group.

Halting the sale, a judge said Elvis Presley's estate could be successful in arguing that a company's attempt to auction Graceland was fraudulent.

With AAP.

Electric Vehicle Sales On The Rise In Australia
NEXT STORY

Electric Vehicle Sales On The Rise In Australia

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Electric Vehicle Sales On The Rise In Australia

    Electric Vehicle Sales On The Rise In Australia

    Battery-only EV sales are up more than 16 per cent, and hybrids are up a whopping 115 per cent.
    Warnings Synthetic Opioid Nitazene Is Flooding Into Australia

    Warnings Synthetic Opioid Nitazene Is Flooding Into Australia

    It’s a drug so strong authorities fear it’ll make the fentanyl crisis look like the good old days.
    Mundi Mundi Bashers Set World Record To Raise Money For Beyond Blue

    Mundi Mundi Bashers Set World Record To Raise Money For Beyond Blue

    Mundi Mundi bashers have set a new world record for the "largest human image of a country" after 7,243 people gathered to raise a whopping $115,888 for mental health charity Beyond Blue.
    Wholesome Photoshop Reddit Thread Helping People With Their Grief

    Wholesome Photoshop Reddit Thread Helping People With Their Grief

    The Photoshop Reddit thread is helping people through their grief by editing their late loved ones into photographed memories of special moments.
    Gold Coast Sea World Monorail To Close Down After Nearly 40 Years

    Gold Coast Sea World Monorail To Close Down After Nearly 40 Years

    Gold Coast Sea World’s monorail will be closing down after more than 30 years and over 330,000 trips.