Woman Charged For Plotting To Fraudulently Sell Graceland

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, falsely claimed Presley's daughter borrowed $US3.8 million ($A5.7 million) from a bogus private lender and had pledged Graceland as collateral for the loan before her death last year, prosecutors said.

She then threatened to sell Graceland to the higher bidder if Presley's family didn't pay a $US2.85 million ($A4.27 million) settlement, according to authorities.

Finley posed as three different people allegedly involved with the fake lender, fabricated loan documents, and published a fraudulent foreclosure notice in a Memphis newspaper announcing the auction of Graceland in May, prosecutors said.

A judge stopped the sale after Presley's granddaughter sued.

Experts were baffled by the attempt to sell off one of the most storied pieces of real estate in the country using names, emails and documents that were quickly suspected to be fake.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The announcement of charges came on the 47th anniversary of Presley's death at the age of 42.

"Ms Findley allegedly took advantage of the very public and tragic occurrences in the Presley family as an opportunity to prey on the name and financial status of the heirs to the Graceland estate, attempting to steal what rightfully belongs to the Presley family for her personal gain," said Eric Shen, inspector in charge of the US Postal Inspection Service Criminal Investigations Group.

Halting the sale, a judge said Elvis Presley's estate could be successful in arguing that a company's attempt to auction Graceland was fraudulent.

With AAP.