Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

A young woman has called off a movie date with her boyfriend after he turned down her request to dress in pink for a screening of Barbie.

In a since-deleted post on Reddit, the woman asked if she was being unreasonable for expecting her partner to put in the “minimum effort” by dressing in pink. 

The woman went on to explain that all her friends' boyfriends had dressed up for the film and she “wanted to make a whole event out of it, take pics at the booth etc.” 

“The pics would be for our eyes only, not social media,” the woman continued.

Commenters were divided over the stoush, some feeling that the boyfriend could have swallowed his pride for one date.

“Wearing a pink shirt isn’t going to kill him. And people acting like it is weird. It’s not a huge ask,” one person wrote.

“Him not doing it shows how fragile his masculinity really is. Imagine letting a colour make you feel un masculine LMAOOO,” said another.

Others were critical of the woman for not respecting her partners boundaries, saying “don't pressure your partner into something you know is not comfortable for them. If they say no, respect and move on.”

The woman updated the post to say the couple had mutually agreed to cancel the date, and if he asked her to wear a hat to Oppenheimer she would happily oblige. 

