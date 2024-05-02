The Project

Woman Called Out By Family After Not Offering Free First-Class Upgrade To 6’6’’ Brother

Family members have called out a woman after she accepted a first-class upgrade on a flight, while her 6’6 brother was left in the economy by himself.

Taking to the popular Reddit forum, “Am I The Asshole?”, the 5’1’’ woman asked if she was in the wrong for accepting the upgrade without first offering it to her brother.

The anonymous woman explained that she had been on a flight with her brother to attend their father’s retirement holiday in Hawaii.

She added that she frequently travels for work and has gained “quite a bit of status with the airline for which my dad bought our tickets.”

The flight attendant approached her and told her that a spot in first class had become available.

The flight attendant “whispered that they had a first-class passenger not show up, and they needed the coach seat to accommodate a standby passenger.”

“She said I had by far the most status of anyone on the plane, so they were willing to move me to first class for free. I was like, oh yeah – and I took it in a heartbeat.

“I told my brother I’d see him in 12 hours and let him know if he wanted any food or drink, so I grabbed my stuff and moved. Needless to say, I had a nice flight.”

Her brother was very upset that she did not give him the upgrade, as he would have appreciated the extra legroom on a 12-hour flight as a 6’6 person.

Once they arrived at their destination, her brother refused to speak to her. After they met up with their family, her mum pulled her aside to explain that what she did “was awful” and that she should have given her seat to her brother.

“I thought that would be the end of it, but all five of my siblings and my parents are upset with me, and the vacation is off to a very rough start,” she said, explaining that most of her family had given her the cold shoulder.

Most rushed to support the Reddit user, saying that she was not in the wrong for accepting the upgrade as opposed to offering it to her brother.

Some even pointed out that if she had declined it, it would likely not have been given to her brother, instead going to the next person on the airline’s list.

“I’ve tried to pass upgrades to people travelling with me, and the airlines absolutely will not have any of it. That upgrade was never yours to give away, and your brother was never going to be allowed into that seat,” one person wrote. “Your brother needs to learn how airlines work and stop it with the tantrum.”

“If she refused the seat it would go to the next person in the list, not her brother. Your family is seriously entitled. This is a benefit/status you earned and not one you can share unless you’re married.”

