The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Brutally Rejected By Self-Professed Marvel Nerd on Television

Woman Brutally Rejected By Self-Professed Marvel Nerd on Television

You’d think you’d have hit rock bottom by simply participating in a televised speed-dating show. However, a recent clip from ‘The Button’ showed a new level of humiliation.

The clips show two contestants, each dressed in their Sunday best, sitting opposite each other with a button in between them. The premise of the game is a voiceover reads out facts about them, and the contestants press the button when they want a different date. Brutal.

If they can last the whole ten minutes like this without pressing the button, they win a fancy all-expenses paid second date.

This date was particularly short-lived after the voiceover read out the first fact about the male contestant, Donny, describing him as a “Marvel nerd”, then asking the female contestant, “Are you into Marvel?”

After a delightfully awkward pause where they both realised they’d reached a new level of rock bottom, she replied, “You know what, no, my brother watches them, but I just can't get into anime.”

Oh golly, how the Marvel fans winced!

Donny, clearly hurt by the brazenly misinformed woman who mistook the US comic and movie franchise for Japanese animation, quickly pressed the button. Simply unforgivable.

It must be noted that she reached for the button too, but it will go down in history, with filmed evidence, that she was brutally rejected first on television by a self-professed Marvel nerd.

As Tony Stark said in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, “It’s not about how much we have lost. It’s about how much we have left.” And for her especially, on her newfound level of rock bottom, there wasn’t much left at all.

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    A new study from Tsinghua University in Beijing has found that those who drink large quantities of energy drinks, are at greater risk of suffering from male pattern hair loss.
    Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

    Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

    A woman has gone viral on TikTok for defending her baby’s name in a six-second video that has been viewed more than one million times.
    Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

    Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

    Dyson has a new product called 'The Dyson Zone', and it's weird.
    Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

    Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

    A mum on TikTok has shared her little-known side effect of pregnancy after her teeth started decaying.
    Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

    Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

    Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne for the Australian Open, a year after his visa was cancelled and the 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported.