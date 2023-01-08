Woman Brutally Rejected By Self-Professed Marvel Nerd on Television

The clips show two contestants, each dressed in their Sunday best, sitting opposite each other with a button in between them. The premise of the game is a voiceover reads out facts about them, and the contestants press the button when they want a different date. Brutal.

If they can last the whole ten minutes like this without pressing the button, they win a fancy all-expenses paid second date.

This date was particularly short-lived after the voiceover read out the first fact about the male contestant, Donny, describing him as a “Marvel nerd”, then asking the female contestant, “Are you into Marvel?”

After a delightfully awkward pause where they both realised they’d reached a new level of rock bottom, she replied, “You know what, no, my brother watches them, but I just can't get into anime.”

Oh golly, how the Marvel fans winced!

Donny, clearly hurt by the brazenly misinformed woman who mistook the US comic and movie franchise for Japanese animation, quickly pressed the button. Simply unforgivable.

It must be noted that she reached for the button too, but it will go down in history, with filmed evidence, that she was brutally rejected first on television by a self-professed Marvel nerd.

As Tony Stark said in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, “It’s not about how much we have lost. It’s about how much we have left.” And for her especially, on her newfound level of rock bottom, there wasn’t much left at all.