Woman Breaks Drew Barrymore’s World Record For World’s Widest Wig

Aussie artist Dani Reynolds has broken Drew Barrymore’s Guinness World Record for the world’s widest wig.

Barrymore previously held the record after wearing a wig measuring 2.23 meters on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

Looking to break the record, Reynolds used Barrymore for inspiration in creating the new wig, which measures in at a whopping 2.58 meters.

Construction of the headpiece took Reynolds and fellow artist Meg Wilson two months to create, setting the pair back $4000 in materials.

“Not having a background in structural engineering or large props-making made this quite a difficult task,” Dani told Guinness World Records.

Reynolds unveiled their gigantic piece at the opening night of the Studios: 2022 exhibition at ACE Gallery, one of Adelaide’s biggest contemporary art galleries.

“I’d like you to bear in mind that Drew Barrymore had a high-end suite of New York props- and costume-makers at her disposal that made the wig for her, and all she did was wear it,” they joked to the crowd.

“Not all she did – sorry, Drew! – but I am just saying, I have made this myself with Meg.”

Reynolds explained they’re “still in shock” after breaking the record and eager to see if Barrymore’s competitive spirit will be sparked when she learns that her record has been broken.

“I’m curious to know if Drew will be invested in reclaiming the title. I’m aware my time with the title could be fleeting,” they said.

