Woman Bans Husband From Watching Porn Because It’s ‘Cheating’

A woman in the U.S. has sparked debate after banning her husband from watching porn, as she believed it was the same as cheating.

Jordan Kehr told NeedToKnow.co.uk that she felt like her “soul had left my body” after discovering a video of two people having sex open on her husband’s phone.

“I didn’t know how to go on, and I didn’t know how it was possible for any human to survive being in this much pain,” she said.

“It made me physically ill for months.

“I’ve lost all faith in our marriage, as it’s something I had never experienced before.”

Kehr posts regularly about her experience on TikTok, telling her followers that while it’s natural to find other people attractive, it is “unfaithful” to fantasise about them sexually.

“Literally grow up, please. You’re cheating on her, you’re gaslighting her, and you’re manipulating her,” she said in one video.

Kehr said her husband has admitted to using porn as a stress reliever and that his addiction worsened over time, and he was watching videos twice a day as a coping mechanism.

“At first, I had very little hope that we’d make it, but we spent many hours discussing our past, present and our future,” she revealed.

Commenters have been divided over whether watching porn should be considered unfaithful in a relationship.

“This is valid for you. But every relationship set their own boundaries,” said one person.

“Watching porn is cheating?!?! On what planet do you live?” another said.

Kehr has shared the story of how she and her husband have repaired their relationship.

“I don’t want to shame men or women for viewing pornography. But I want to shed light on how it harms us all,” she said.

Image: Getty/@thatsnotlove

