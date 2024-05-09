The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

A woman took to the internet to share her confusion after she discovered that her ex-boyfriend named her newborn baby girl after her.

Taking to the popular Facebook group, Tea Time, the anonymous woman wrote: “My ex had a baby…. just found out he’s named her the same name as me.”

The post was flooded with questions and queries, with many wondering if she was a long-term girlfriend, if it was a recent relationship, if the mum knew or if maybe the ex had a family member with the same name.

“I don’t think the baby’s mum knows about my existence now, despite him being with me for four years,” she answered in the comments.

“We were engaged too! My name is not that common, which makes it weirder. It’s Freya.”

Many thought that it was very weird that he named his baby after her.

“That’s messy,” someone replied. “My heart would break if I found out my husband did this.”

“The fact guys think they can get away with this is wild,” another wrote.

However, some did not see an issue with this. “Am I the only one that doesn’t think it’s a big deal? It’s just a name,” one wrote.

“Maybe his wife suggested it, and he just didn’t speak up,” said another. ”Or he told her he had an ex called Freya, and she said she didn’t care.”

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper
NEXT STORY

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Advertisement

Related Articles

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Details have been revealed about a new comedy series that will take place in the same universe as ‘The Office’.
Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

Hunter Valley Grammar have renamed their Mother’s Day stall to the Family Gift Stall to support students without a mother at home, although not everyone in the school community is behind the idea.
How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

A TikToker recently revealed that you can spot people of different generations by the way they type on their smartphones.
Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

Travis Kelce Lands Starring Role In New American Horror Story Season

NFL star Travis Kelce says he is "stepping into new territory" by taking on his first major acting role.
LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

LinkedIn Influencer Uses Engagement Post To Talk About Business Sales

A LinkedIn influencer has been trolled mercilessly online after using his proposal to his girlfriend as a lesson on business-to-business sales.