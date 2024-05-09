Woman Baffled After Ex-Boyfriend Names New Baby After Her

Taking to the popular Facebook group, Tea Time, the anonymous woman wrote: “My ex had a baby…. just found out he’s named her the same name as me.”

The post was flooded with questions and queries, with many wondering if she was a long-term girlfriend, if it was a recent relationship, if the mum knew or if maybe the ex had a family member with the same name.

“I don’t think the baby’s mum knows about my existence now, despite him being with me for four years,” she answered in the comments.

“We were engaged too! My name is not that common, which makes it weirder. It’s Freya.”

Many thought that it was very weird that he named his baby after her.

“That’s messy,” someone replied. “My heart would break if I found out my husband did this.”

“The fact guys think they can get away with this is wild,” another wrote.

However, some did not see an issue with this. “Am I the only one that doesn’t think it’s a big deal? It’s just a name,” one wrote.

“Maybe his wife suggested it, and he just didn’t speak up,” said another. ”Or he told her he had an ex called Freya, and she said she didn’t care.”