The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Attempts To Sue Man For Ghosting Their Date

Woman Attempts To Sue Man For Ghosting Their Date

Watch out commitment-phobes, and hold onto your piggy banks!

A woman in Michigan is attempting to sue a man for US$10,000 (approx. 1 billion Australian dollars presumably), for standing her up on a date.

In what could be a landmark case for dirtbags everywhere, QaShontae Short has launched a lawsuit against Richard Jordan (who can’t claim he wasn’t acting like a dick, he literally IS a Dick) according to TMZ.

QaShontae has claimed ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress’ after Jordan failed to show up for their date. How she came up with the figure of $10,000 is interesting. It’s unclear whether she was expecting Jordan to show up with a Faberge egg, or if perhaps she charges a similar hourly dating rate to a tradie.

Either way, QaShonte sure needs that 10k for legal advice, as she’s accused Jordan of lying about going on a date with her, and therefore committing perjury. Yes, perjury.

QaShonte, perjury is a false statement made under oath, not a loose commitment on Tight Arse Tuesday to go see the new Thor movie.

In the unlikely event of this case going against Jordan, that means we’ll see the vicious crimes of murder, kidnapping, manslaughter and burglary having a new neighbour: ghosting.

But if you want the full experience of being like QaShonte, and feel like you’re missing $10,000, I advise you to go down to your local betting shop, and pop $10,000 on QaShonte winning this court case.

Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships
NEXT STORY

Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Patterson is the first Australian woman to win a high jump gold at a world championship or Olympics. 
    Clever Way Boss Allows Employees To Stay Focused

    Clever Way Boss Allows Employees To Stay Focused

    A video has emerged illustrating how office workers retain productivity.
    You Can Now Take Uni Classes About Harry Styles

    You Can Now Take Uni Classes About Harry Styles

    An American college is offering a world-first course in the studies of Harry Styles, if that floats your boat.
    Vlogger's Mind Blown When Discovering Most ‘Efficient Way’ To Cut An Orange

    Vlogger's Mind Blown When Discovering Most ‘Efficient Way’ To Cut An Orange

    They say you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. But reinventing cutting oranges will apparently blow your mind.
    Netflix Loses Almost One Million Subscribers In Last Three Months

    Netflix Loses Almost One Million Subscribers In Last Three Months

    Soaring inflation and tougher competitors are being blamed for Netflix losing almost one million subscribers.