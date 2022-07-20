Woman Attempts To Sue Man For Ghosting Their Date

A woman in Michigan is attempting to sue a man for US$10,000 (approx. 1 billion Australian dollars presumably), for standing her up on a date.

In what could be a landmark case for dirtbags everywhere, QaShontae Short has launched a lawsuit against Richard Jordan (who can’t claim he wasn’t acting like a dick, he literally IS a Dick) according to TMZ.

QaShontae has claimed ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress’ after Jordan failed to show up for their date. How she came up with the figure of $10,000 is interesting. It’s unclear whether she was expecting Jordan to show up with a Faberge egg, or if perhaps she charges a similar hourly dating rate to a tradie.

Either way, QaShonte sure needs that 10k for legal advice, as she’s accused Jordan of lying about going on a date with her, and therefore committing perjury. Yes, perjury.

QaShonte, perjury is a false statement made under oath, not a loose commitment on Tight Arse Tuesday to go see the new Thor movie.

In the unlikely event of this case going against Jordan, that means we’ll see the vicious crimes of murder, kidnapping, manslaughter and burglary having a new neighbour: ghosting.

But if you want the full experience of being like QaShonte, and feel like you’re missing $10,000, I advise you to go down to your local betting shop, and pop $10,000 on QaShonte winning this court case.