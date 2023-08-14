Woman At The Centre Of The ‘Mushroom Meal’ Makes A Statement To Police

Erin Patterson, 48, invited her former parents-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, along with Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian, for lunch at her Leongatha home on July 29.

Three of her four guests have died from suspected mushroom poisoning from the Beef Wellington she served.

Ian Wilkinson, the surviving guest, remains in a critical but stable condition.

Patterson has now reportedly given a written statement to police revealing she bought the fungi at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store.

In the statement to police obtained by the ABC, Patterson said the fungi used in the dish were a mixture of button mushrooms bought at a supermarket chain, and dried ones from an Asian grocery store in Melbourne.

She said that she experienced intestinal problems just two days after eating the lunch herself, when she was admitted to hospital before an ambulance transferred her to Melbourne.

In a statement last week, the Gippsland Southern Health Service confirmed a fifth person was discharged after a short presentation at Leongatha.

Patterson claimed she kept the Beef Wellington leftovers for investigators to collect as evidence and strongly denied any wrongdoing, emphasising she couldn’t explain how the meal caused the group’s illnesses and deaths.

The woman has explained that she was voluntarily providing a statement because she now believed it was a serious mistake to provide a ‘no comment’ interview to investigators.

The statement also reportedly includes a concession from Patterson, as she states she intentionally disposed the food dehydrator that police found in a skip bin.

She claimed she panicked and dumped the appliance when she heard people were blaming her for intentionally poisoning the meal.

Patterson reportedly said she purchased the package of dried mushrooms from an Asian grocery store in Mount Waverley and was purchased at least three months before the lunch.

Victoria Police have not commented on Ms Patterson's statement sent to them.