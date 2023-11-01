The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Asked To Split Bill The Day After Date Racks Up $100 Tab

Woman Asked To Split Bill The Day After Date Racks Up $100 Tab

A woman has vented her frustrations online after her initial offer to pay her way on a first date was shot down, only for her suitor to text a request for $50 the following day.

Amidst a long list of dating disasters, this one stands out.

Picture this, after a mediocre first date, you go your separate ways, only to wake up the next day to a text message from Prince Charming. 

What does he want? To thank you for last night? To ask for a second chance? Uh, not quite. The reason he's texting is because he wants you to send him $50 bucks to cover your half of the bill.

Who said romance was dead?

To make matters worse, the woman he texted, Anna, had actually offered to split the bill on the night, but he had refused.

And on top of all that, while the bill was $100, Anna only ordered $25 dollars worth of food. It was Romeo's expensive drinks orders that pushed the bill up another $75 dollars until it hit $100.

The message from Anna's date, Jason, read: "I had a great time last night! After thinking it over, I think I will take you up on splitting the dinner. I'm going to the game today and didn't realise I spent so much last night. Can you send me $50?"

Anna promptly shot down any hopes he had of a bank transfer, replying "that offer expired after we left the restaurant" and took to Reddit to share her frustrations, where public opinion was definitely on her side.

One user commented, "The amount of second-hand embarrassment I feel for the guy is off the charts", while another asked, "Every day I wonder how people like this are real".

No word yet on whether this guy's set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of this first-date failure. But it sounds like the women he's been on dates with should definitely set one up to cover the emotional cost of dating this man.

According to his text message, this cut-price Casanova was heading to the game and didn't realise how much money he'd spent on the date.

We certainly hope his team won. Cause he really needs a win.

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies
NEXT STORY

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

Sweeping changes to Medicare will mean nearly three in five GP patients will find it easier to see a bulk-billing doctor.
At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

At least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander have been killed at a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes.
Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care

Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care

Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care
​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products

​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products

​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products
Italian Region Of Calabria Paying People Almost $44k To Move There

Italian Region Of Calabria Paying People Almost $44k To Move There

An Italian region is so keen to build its population, and as a result, they're offering people almost $44,000 AUD to move there.