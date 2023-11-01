Woman Asked To Split Bill The Day After Date Racks Up $100 Tab

Amidst a long list of dating disasters, this one stands out.

Picture this, after a mediocre first date, you go your separate ways, only to wake up the next day to a text message from Prince Charming.

What does he want? To thank you for last night? To ask for a second chance? Uh, not quite. The reason he's texting is because he wants you to send him $50 bucks to cover your half of the bill.

Who said romance was dead?

To make matters worse, the woman he texted, Anna, had actually offered to split the bill on the night, but he had refused.

And on top of all that, while the bill was $100, Anna only ordered $25 dollars worth of food. It was Romeo's expensive drinks orders that pushed the bill up another $75 dollars until it hit $100.

The message from Anna's date, Jason, read: "I had a great time last night! After thinking it over, I think I will take you up on splitting the dinner. I'm going to the game today and didn't realise I spent so much last night. Can you send me $50?"

Anna promptly shot down any hopes he had of a bank transfer, replying "that offer expired after we left the restaurant" and took to Reddit to share her frustrations, where public opinion was definitely on her side.

One user commented, "The amount of second-hand embarrassment I feel for the guy is off the charts", while another asked, "Every day I wonder how people like this are real".

No word yet on whether this guy's set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of this first-date failure. But it sounds like the women he's been on dates with should definitely set one up to cover the emotional cost of dating this man.

According to his text message, this cut-price Casanova was heading to the game and didn't realise how much money he'd spent on the date.

We certainly hope his team won. Cause he really needs a win.