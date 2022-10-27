Woman Arrested After Office Of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Was Attacked With A Knife

News outlet Stuff reported a person was seen smashing a hole in the office door and throwing something inside before smoke came through the building.

Police and fire officers attended her electorate office in the central suburb of Morningside.

Police announced later they had arrested a 57-year-old woman "in connection with a wilful damage incident at an address on New North Road".

"The woman is currently assisting police with our enquiries into the matter, and we are not currently seeking anyone else," a spokesman said.

Police found the woman at a property in Coatesville, on Auckland's northern fringe.

A large knife, which may be a machete or small sword, was also found on the footpath, according to passersby in local media reports.

The incident took place at about 8.20 am, before office hours.

Police were conducting a scene examination, confirming something was thrown through the window without saying what it was.

The building was unoccupied at the time, with its office-holder almost 5000 kilometres away in Antarctica.

Ms Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford reached Scott Base on Wednesday on their second attempt after a flight on Tuesday was turned back due to poor weather at McMurdo Sound.

After visiting the research station, the prime minister is due back in NZ late on Friday.

AAP with The Project.