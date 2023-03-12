Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Company Posts Ad For Same Position With Huge Pay Difference

In a tweet thread that that has over 12 million impressions, Kimberly said, “My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I’m currently doing (so we’re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied.”

“I don’t want to hear one more peep out of them about diversity, equity, and inclusion. I don’t wanna see any more of our C-suite execs recommend books for women’s history month. There were tangible actions they could’ve taken and they chose to perform these values. No thank you.”

After being called out, the company said it was an “internal posting and wasn’t meant for anyone to apply externally.”

Ok but you still plan on paying someone at least thirty-two grand more for doing the same job Kimberly currently does?

I don’t know about you but the next time I catch a whiff of someone in the office being paid $500 a year more than me, I’m not gonna get to upset about it.

When asked if the issue had been resolved in any way, Kimberly told Buzzfeed, “LOL, no. I'm actually pretty sure they're going to fire me for this whole debacle."

She went on to say that she was just venting and wasn’t expecting such a reaction to her tweets.

“People complain on the internet all the time and it doesn't go viral. I'm honestly really overwhelmed by all the attention,” she said.

Image: Kimberly Nguyen/ Twitter