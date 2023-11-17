The Project

Woman Accidentally Orders $4,000 Cocktail After Misreading The Menu

It’s been another big week in news, so here’s your round-the-world trip to stay up-to-date.

We start with global politics,with Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meeting at the APEC summit in San Francisco this week. 

The US president wished Xi’s wife a happy birthday, but President Xi confessed he’d been so busy with work he’d completely forgotten about her big day! 

Back home now, the head of ANZ has declared home ownership the exclusive domain of the wealthy, saying, “If you want a loan, you have to be better off and essentially rich”.

To Fast Food News and McDonald’s has lost a court case with Hungry Jack’s, after McDonald’s claimed HJ’s “Big Jack” burger infringed their “Big Mac” trademark. 

A woman in the UK has taken to social media to reveal she accidentally ordered a $4000 dollar cocktail.

She thought it said £18.90 on the menu, but it actually cost £1,890!

Ultimately, the bar didn’t charge her for the drink because everyone makes mistakes.

And finally, to Hippo news!

Colombia has begun sterilising hippos that are descendants of the animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

And that was, the week what was.

