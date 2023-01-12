Woman Accidentally Buys Winning $3 Million Lotto Ticket

We’ve all bought something by mistake, peanut butter with no added salt or pine-o-clean instead of green cordial.

Sometimes it’s annoying, and sometimes it’s a pleasant surprise, like when I bought an almond croissant instead of chocolate and discovered I’d been eating the inferior flavoured croissant my whole life, and now have become an almond boy forever.

Well, one woman from New South Wales made quite the fortuitous mistake to the tune of a cool three million dollars.

When she went to buy her usual Wednesday night lotto ticket, she bought an Oz Lotto ticket for Tuesday night by mistake. As she told news.com…

“The other day, I was getting my usual ticket and must have accidentally asked for a ticket into Tuesday’s draw instead of Wednesday’s…. After the ticket was printed, I realised it was the wrong one, but I thought I should just hold onto it,”

Thank goodness she did hold onto that lucky ticket - because she is now 3 million dollars richer.

The lucky lady was so excited she struggled to have a good night’s sleep.

“I’ve spent the night thinking about what I could do (with the prize money) … there are some home renovations I would love to get done, and this just sets up my family for the future.”

Whatever she does with the money, let’s hope she doesn’t put too much thought into it; it seems the accidental approach works for her.