Winter Olympics May Turn To Rotating Fixture Due To Lack Of Bids

A lack of candidates for upcoming Winter Olympics have left the International Olympic Committee (IOC) considering moving to a rotating roster of host cities in the near future.

A dwindling number of bids from countries willing to host the Winter Olympics has seen the IOC consider resorting to a fixed, rotating list of host nations for future games.

“There are talks. It is a challenge with climate change and also infrastructure to be able to find venues for the Winter Olympics,” retired Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“A rotating venue option is on the table in which certain altitude standards would be in place and it would have to have mostly pre-existing structures and it would limit the cost for the venues and it would limit the chances of climate change affecting the competitions in a negative way.

“I know that’s been discussed. How early that will happen, I don’t know, but I don’t think it would happen before 2034.”

Vonn is currently on the committee for America’s Salt Lake City bid for 2030 or 2034.

The lack of public support, along with the effects of climate change and the cost of hosting the games is leading to a smaller number of countries willing to host.

China’s bid for last year’s Beijing Games only beat out one other candidate for hosting rights after many other bids were withdrawn after public referendums.

"There's a lot of events that are really difficult to run," Canadian skier James Crawford explained.

"I think there's a lot of places that can host the Winter Olympics … but it's definitely hard for us when there's so few that want to."

Italy is set to host the 2026 Winter Games, with the 2030 and 2034 bids still up for grabs.

