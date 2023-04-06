The Project

Winter Blast Will Bring Supercell Storms This Easter Long Weekend

People hoping to enjoy the outdoors over the Easter long weekend may have to revise their plans, with warnings of ‘supercell storms’.

Warnings for NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia for supercell storms.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern and southern New South Wales on Friday, with the potential for severe storms along the east coast and adjacent mountain ranges, bringing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain," said Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist, Sarah Scully.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible for south-east Queensland on Good Friday, before settling down to drier conditions for much of the state from Saturday. Temperatures will be above average on Friday, contracting to the east from Saturday.

"Perth will see mostly dry conditions over the Easter long weekend, with a risk of showers and isolated storms elsewhere. Temperatures will be well below maximum averages."

A winter blast will also see temperatures plummet to well below the average temperature for the Easter long weekend, the BOM said.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to be well below average for the Easter long weekend with snowfall possible in alpine areas on Saturday night and Sunday," Scully said.

South Australia can expect it to be wet, cold and winder on Friday and Saturday as well, and despite there being some sun on Sunday and Monday, temperatures will still be quite low.

