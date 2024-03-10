Winnie The Pooh Horror Film Wins Big At The Razzies

The Golden Raspberry Awards take aim at the worst films and actors, ahead of the Academy Awards.

This year’s big winner at the Razzies was ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’, which took home an undesirable five awards for worst picture, worst director, worst screenplay, worst screen couple and worst remake/rip-off/sequel.

Megan Fox and Sylvester Stallone were awarded worst supporting actor awards for their roles in ‘Expend4bles’, while Fox also picked up the worst actress for ‘Johnny & Clyde’.

Jon Voight won worst actor for his role in ‘Mercy’.

Fran Drescher also picked up the ‘Redeemer Award’. Once nominated in 1998, Drescher received the Redeemer accolade for “her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.”