Wimbledon Set To Scrap All-White Underwear Rule For Female Players

Notorious for its all-white dress code, the All England Club is set to make its first big change ahead of next year's tournament by relaxing its ban on women players wearing coloured underwear.

Wimbledon is set to relax its strict all-white dress code ahead of next year's tournament to ensure female players are allowed to wear coloured underwear and undershorts.  

  

The All England Club made the decision to accommodate female players during their period, who may not want to wear white. 

  

All players are still required to wear all-white clothes on top, but there will no longer be requirements for undershorts and underwear.  

  

"Prioritising women's health and supporting players based on their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussions with the WTA, with manufacturers and with the medical teams about the ways in which we can do that," the All England Club said in a statement.  

  

Judy Murray, the mother of Andy Murray, said she felt that Wimbledon needed to be more aligned with other sports in making attire more female-friendly.   

  

"One of the biggest problems previously in sport was that it was always white shorts, white kit and so on in lots of different sports," Murray told the Mail 

  

"Nearly all sports have moved over to colour now. If you are wearing all white and then possibly have a leak while you're playing – I cannot think of a much more traumatic experience than that.  

  

"When all matches are televised and streamed now, it is something that needs to be considered. It's really important that we have lots of women on the decision-making panel because they understand what that's like to have menstrual cycles, and they understand the fear of that happening while playing."  

