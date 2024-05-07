The Project

William Shatner Would Consider Returning To Star Trek

In a recent press junket, William Shatner said that returning to his iconic role in Star Trek as Captain Kirk was “an intriguing idea.”

While promoting his new documentary, You can Call Me Bill, Shatner had this to say to The Canadian Press about boarding the Enterprise once more as Captain Kirk. “It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it.” Fans of the Star Trek movie franchise will know that Captain Kirk returning to their screens would be strange, given that Shatner’s character was killed off in the 1994 film ‘Star Trek: Generations.’ However, the 93-year-old had a way for Kirk to make his return.

“A company that wants to freeze my body and my brain for the future might be a way of going about it," he suggested. "‘We’ve got Captain Kirk’s brain frozen here.’ There’s a scenario. ‘Let’s see if we can bring back a little bit of this, a little salt, a little pepper. Oh, look at that. Here comes Captain Kirk!” Shatner also took the opportunity to shine a light on the company he is a spokesperson for, Otoy. The Canadian-born actor said that Otoy has technology that "takes years off of your face, so that in a film you can look 10, 20, 30, 50 years younger than you are," meaning that he could return as a younger version of Captain Kirk.

