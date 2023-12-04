The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Will Smith Reveals He Will Return For ‘I Am Legend 2’ But There Will Be Huge Change To First Film

Will Smith Reveals He Will Return For ‘I Am Legend 2’ But There Will Be Huge Change To First Film

Will Smith is teaming up with Michael B Jordan for a sequel to ‘I Am Legend’.

The actor shared an update on ‘I Am Legend 2’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, saying there was a script for the film.

But movie fans will know that Smith’s character * spoiler * dies at the end of the first film.

Luckily, Smith has a workaround for that.

“We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives, and I can’t tell you anymore,” he said, referring to the DVD’s alternate ending where Dr Robert Neville survives.

Smith said he has “to call Michael B Jordan tomorrow”.

“We’re really close,” he said.

“I am probably giving up too much information…the script just came in.”

‘I Am Legend’ grossed $585 million during its initial release in 2007.

Gold Coast Scraps Bid To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Lack Of Support
NEXT STORY

Gold Coast Scraps Bid To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Lack Of Support

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Gold Coast Scraps Bid To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Lack Of Support

    Gold Coast Scraps Bid To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games Due To Lack Of Support

    The Gold Coast has scrapped its bid to host the 2026/27 Commonwealth Games after it failed to generate support from the state or federal governments.
    UK MP Calls For Prince Harry & Meghan To Be Stripped Of Their Titles

    UK MP Calls For Prince Harry & Meghan To Be Stripped Of Their Titles

    Royal family members who "trash" the institution could be stripped of their titles under a new law proposed by a British Conservative MP.
    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Wounded Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson kicked two last-quarter goals to help deliver the Lions a stunning 17-point AFLW grand final victory over North Melbourne.
    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed Andy Murray played a major role in helping him during a "dark" mental health crisis.
    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Residents of a seaside NSW town have been left stunned by the local council’s attempt at decorating the Christmas tree.