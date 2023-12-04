Will Smith Reveals He Will Return For ‘I Am Legend 2’ But There Will Be Huge Change To First Film

The actor shared an update on ‘I Am Legend 2’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, saying there was a script for the film.

But movie fans will know that Smith’s character * spoiler * dies at the end of the first film.

Luckily, Smith has a workaround for that.

“We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives, and I can’t tell you anymore,” he said, referring to the DVD’s alternate ending where Dr Robert Neville survives.

Smith said he has “to call Michael B Jordan tomorrow”.

“We’re really close,” he said.

“I am probably giving up too much information…the script just came in.”

‘I Am Legend’ grossed $585 million during its initial release in 2007.