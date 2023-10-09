Will Ferrell DJs College Frat Party Sending Crowd Into A Frenzy

A slew of TikTok videos show Ferrell at the helm of the DJ booth, getting the students to clap along to Survivor’s ‘Eye of the Tiger.’

The Step Brothers actor is a USC alum and frequently attends university events.

The actor and comedian was the DJ at a Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party ahead of the football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The Barbie actor graduated in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in sports broadcasting.