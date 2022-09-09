The Project

Will Australia Get A Public Holiday Following The Queens Passing?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, Australia may get a public day of mourning but it is unlikely any date changes will happen for the Queen's Birthday weekend public holiday.

It could be announced within the coming days.

Plans for Australia’s response to the death of The Queen were included in a brief for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a national day of commemoration was allegedly part of the plans.

In terms of the Queens Birthday public holiday Australians receive, it will likely be renamed Kings Birthday weekend but it is expected the date would stay the same.

The public holiday is celebrated on different days across Australia, with South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory, celebrating on the second Monday of June.

In Queensland, the public holiday is celebrated on the first Monday in October, but in Western Australia, it falls on the last Monday of September.

How Will Australia’s Currency Be Affected Following The Death Of The Queen?
How Will Australia’s Currency Be Affected Following The Death Of The Queen?

