Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

Melissa Stanley, the executive director of the Richmond Wildlife Centre in Virginia is seen wearing a somewhat realistic red fox mask as she syringe-feeds an orphaned kit in a post on the centre’s Facebook page.

"It's important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans," the text accompanying the video read.

"To prevent that, we minimise human sounds, create visual barriers, reduce handling, reduce multiple transfers amongst different facilities, and wear masks for the species."