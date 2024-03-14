The Project

Wildlife Rescuer Wears Mask To Feed Orphaned Red Fox

A wildlife centre from the U.S. has shared footage of one of its rescuers wearing an elaborate fox mask in order to feed and save an orphaned kit.

Melissa Stanley, the executive director of the Richmond Wildlife Centre in Virginia is seen wearing a somewhat realistic red fox mask as she syringe-feeds an orphaned kit in a post on the centre’s Facebook page.

"It's important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans," the text accompanying the video read. 

"To prevent that, we minimise human sounds, create visual barriers, reduce handling, reduce multiple transfers amongst different facilities, and wear masks for the species."

'Penguin Post Office' In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits
'Penguin Post Office' In Antarctica Hiring New Recruits

