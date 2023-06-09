The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Wildlife Advocates Call For 24/7 Cat Curfew To Curb Number Of Native Animals Killed

Wildlife Advocates Call For 24/7 Cat Curfew To Curb Number Of Native Animals Killed

More than 300 million native animals are killed by cats in Australia each year as owners continue to allow their pets to roam free.

The number of deaths represents a 34 per cent rise since the pandemic pet boom.

Wildlife advocates are calling on owners to take greater responsibility for their cats to curb the losses.

Almost three in four allow them to freely roam, with more than half a billion mostly native animals preyed upon each year, according to research by the Biodiversity Council, Invasive Species Council and Birdlife Australia.

Darwin University Professor and ecologist Sarah Legge Charles said 323 million of Australia's native animals were killed by domestic cats in the past year, up from 241 million in 2020.

Researchers from universities across the country found each roaming, hunting pet cat kills more than three animals a week and 186 animals per year.

Studies of pet cats using video-tracking collars or scat analysis found 85 per cent of the animals killed by them are never brought home, giving owners the false impression their cats don't hunt wildlife.

"The jump in wildlife kills reflects the pandemic pet boom that saw pet cat numbers reach 5.3 million," Prof Legge Charles said.

One in three Australian households own pet cats and about half of them have two or more.

The Biodiversity Council spokeswoman said the numbers are an alarm bell for governments to enact responsible pet ownership laws, including 24/7 cat curfews.

Invasive Species Council conservation officer Candice Bartlett described the situation in NSW as archaic and drew comparisons to the ACT, where residents are required to contain their cats, and Victoria, where nearly 50 per cent of councils have containment laws.

"Local governments cannot implement basic cat curfew laws due to barriers in the state legislation," she said.

The NSW government could save 66 million native animals every year in Greater Sydney alone by legislating 24/7 cat curfews and boosting funding for responsible pet ownership initiatives like subsidised desexing and a state-wide education campaign, she said.

Cats have played a leading role in most of Australia's 34 mammal extinctions since 1788 and are central to the ongoing decline of more than 200 threatened native species.

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless
NEXT STORY

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Hardware store giant Bunnings Warehouse announced their sizzle snags can be purchased using mobile phones.
“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Tortoiseshell cat, Rosie, celebrated her 32nd birthday with a little salmon birthday cake.
Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

We all need to find ways to calm our brains down, and often we turn to music.
Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

One man in America is on a mission to collect what he claims is the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes, with a whopping 1,586 VHS tapes already in his possession.
Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

A student reached out to his teacher from 20 years ago, saying that he was the reason and inspiration behind his career path, and the internet was moved.