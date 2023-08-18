Wildfire Forces Thousands To Flee Spain’s Tenerife Island

The tourist hot spot is currently fighting a wildfire that has seen some 250 firefighters and members of the Spanish army tackling the blaze.

Regional President Fernando Clavijo said the fire had a nearly 30-kilometre-long perimeter.

"This is probably the most complicated blaze we have had on the Canary Islands, if not ever, then at least in the last 40 years," Clavijo told reporters.

Clavijo said that extreme temperatures have added to “specific meteorological conditions” caused by the fire.

The blaze started on Tuesday night and is centered on a mountainous area, which is difficult for emergency personnel to access.

Spanish authorities have said their main goal is to contain the fire and prevent it from reaching more populated areas, such as the island’s main town, Santa Cruz.

The wildfire is threatening six municipalities and 7,600 residents in the area have either been evacuated or ordered to stay indoors due to the hazardous air quality.

Clavijo said the fire remains ‘out of control’.

Tenerife Tourism’s statement on Thursday afternoon said that the main tourist areas and cities are away from the fire.

Despite this, the fire could become Spain’s worst blaze so far this summer.

Wildfires have already burned almost 64,000 hectares in Spain in 2023, according to Spanish government data.

With AAP.