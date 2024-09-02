The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Wild Winds Turn Deadly, NSW Told Worst Is Yet To Come

Wild Winds Turn Deadly, NSW Told Worst Is Yet To Come

Deadly destructive winds continue to batter Australia's southeast, with a woman killed in a tree fall and NSW residents warned the worst is to come.

The 63-year-old died when a tree struck a cabin at a holiday park in Moama, on the NSW-Victorian border on Sunday night.

Tens of thousands of Victorian homes are without power following a night of pulsing winds and abnormally high tides.

Emergency services have warned against unnecessary travel after winds lashed the state, reaching 146km/h at Wilsons Promontory National Park, 133km/h at Mount Gellibrand and 131km/h at Falls Creek.

Gusts above 100km/h were also recorded in suburbs across Melbourne.

Ausnet said the wild weather caused significant outages overnight, with approximately 112,000 people without power on Monday morning.

The impacts are across the network, but the towns of Moe and Warragul are without power.

Significant delays are also expected across Victoria's public transport system, with debris affecting numerous train and tram lines.

Senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said wild weather had already hit NSW, but the strongest winds were still to come.

"The strongest winds for NSW are expected this morning with the potential for damaging wind stretching up from the Victorian border up to the Hunter district, including the south coast, Illawarra, the Sydney Metro and adjacent ranges," Ms Johnson said on Monday.

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h are possible until Monday afternoon.

Tasmania was battered by severe weather at the weekend, with significant damage to trees, properties, power lines and infrastructure.

Sunday was no different, with Tasmania SES called to 347 requests for assistance.

Peak wind gusts overnight reached 157km at King Island Airport and 130km at Launceston Airport.

A flood emergency warning was issued for residents near the Derwent River, Meadowbank to Macquarie Plains and Styx River, Bushy Park to Macquarie Plains and surrounds.

With AAP.

Brad Fittler Under Fire For Awkward Chat With Jess And Noemie Fox
NEXT STORY

Brad Fittler Under Fire For Awkward Chat With Jess And Noemie Fox

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Brad Fittler Under Fire For Awkward Chat With Jess And Noemie Fox

    Brad Fittler Under Fire For Awkward Chat With Jess And Noemie Fox

    NRL legend and Channel 9 commentator Brad Fittler has come under fire for a comment he made while interviewing Olympic heroes Jess and Noemie Fox.
    German Far-Right Set For First Victory In State Election Since WW2

    German Far-Right Set For First Victory In State Election Since WW2

    The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany is on track to become the strongest party in a state election for the first time and at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections suggest.
    Marsupial of the Year 2024

    Marsupial of the Year 2024

    Check out our amazing lineup of marsupial nominees and choose the one you think should be crowned “Marsupial of the Year 2024.”
    McDonald’s Australia Announces Mario Kart Toys Are Coming

    McDonald’s Australia Announces Mario Kart Toys Are Coming

    It's-a me, McDonald’s! With a special announcement that McDonald’s Australia will be launching Mario Kart toys in its Happy Meals this week.
    Australia Post Releases New $1 Coins In The Bluey Dollarbuck Collection

    Australia Post Releases New $1 Coins In The Bluey Dollarbuck Collection

    A new set of special $1 coins featuring Australia’s favourite cartoon pup, Bluey, have been added to the Bluey Dollarbuck collection, available through Australia Post.