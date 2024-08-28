The Project

Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

Wild weather and wind are expected to persist for days in several states as authorities warn Victorians and Tasmanians to batten down and prepare for power outages.

Victoria's State Emergency Service urges the community to be alert on the roads and avoid driving in heavily treed areas for the next 36 hours.

"Victorians need to act and prepare now for what might be the strongest weather system we've seen this winter crossing our state," chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for damaging winds across southwest WA and parts of SA, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Flooding is also possible in Tasmania's major rivers and parts of the northwest coast, while dangerous coastal conditions on Victoria's southwest and east coasts could cause erosion and abnormally high tides for parts of Port Phillip Bay and the Gippsland coast.

Up to 200mm of rainfall is expected in the next seven days across Tasmania, where State Emergency Service acting assistant director Cheryl Ames urged the community to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Ausnet urged Victorian customers to prepare for potential power outages and said life-support customers should be ready to activate their emergency plan.

With AAP.

    Advertisement

    Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.
