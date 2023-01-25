Widow Believes She Has Spotted Her 'Dead' Husband In Restaurant Promotional Video

Based in West Sussex, The Spice Cottage posted a video to their Facebook page on January 17

"New Year, new mood! For the last few weeks, we've been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable.

A widow, Lucy Watson, comments on the footage, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??

Watson's late husband died of cancer in 2014

The restaurant replied, "Hi Lucy Watson, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week.

Watson spoke to the Daily Mail, adamant that the footage was filmed years ago

"They are never busy like that any more; that's the problem. They have obviously posted this to generate customers because they are really up against it now.

"He'd be eating a chicken korma because that's all he ever ate. There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn't pause the thing so I had to replay it about 30 times, and each time I was surer and surer.

The Spice Cottage have commented on the post to confirm that the video had indeed been filmed on January 9, post-refurbishment

"Before January 2023, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths; henceforth it is evident this footage is recent.

"This is a very unusual situation, and we hope this clarifies any confusion."

Facebook users replied, "Well, that made it all as clear as mud! Thank you!

"We need closure on this, I'm so invested I need to know.

"So many questions. is the poor women's husband really dead and this is just a look-alike or is he missing presumed and quite possibly been caught out by social media," another person commented.

However, one user, Kiera Doherty, claims that the people in the video were not the widow's son and late husband but were her dad and her brother.

"Hi there. The person Lucy Watson mentioned was my dad, Harry, and my brother. This is 100% not him."