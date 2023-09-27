Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

New South Wales Health Department has recorded 1168 human metapneumovirus (HPMV) cases in the respiratory surveillance report for the week ending September 16. Only 713 cases were recorded in the week ending August 27.

Symptoms of the infection are similar to the common cold, including nasal congestion, coughs, shortness of breath and a fever.

People who are immunocompromised or anyone who has weakened immune systems could be at a higher risk of complications.

NSW Health data revealed that 1,424 influenza cases had also been detected in that week. This had dropped from 2550. COVID-19 numbers had also declined from 438 to 386 in the same time period.

Although the name may be scary, Dr Nick Coatsworth told Today that "it's not dangerous, but it has a long name."

"If i can reassure people out there, we'd get it every year or second year."

"I know there's a spike in cases [but] I reckon we've become a little too obsessed about the sort of viruses that are circulating."

Talking to the Sydney Morning Herald, University of NSW Professor William Rawlinson said that after years of extensive protocols, the virus could have more severe effects than usual.

"We're not only seeing increased numbers, but we're also seeing people who we typically would think have a mild illness tending to have a more severe illness," he said.