Widely Anticipated Trailer For TV Adaption Of Trent Dalton's ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ Finally Drops

The trailer for the series, which begins streaming on January 11, has eagerly been awaited by fans of the book, written by Trent Dalton.

The story follows Eli Bell, who grows up in Brisbane during the heroin underworld of the 1980s.

When Dalton released the semi-autobiographical novel, it became Australia’s fastest-selling debut and won a swathe of awards.

Huge names in Australian TV and film, including Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, Travis Fimmel and Deborah Mailman make up the ensemble cast.

It was also a huge win for the Australian film industry and Queensland. It’s been estimated the filming of the series, which took eight months across Brisbane, is expected to inject $33 million in to the economy, as well as provide thousands of jobs for crew and extras.

Image: Netflix