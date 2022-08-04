Why You Should Never Pull Out Your Grey Hairs

Some love to embrace the grey and rock the natural look as they get older, while others flinch at the sight of a grey hair.

Although it may be tempting to pluck any grey hairs as you spot them, you may be doing more harm than good.

Contrary to popular belief, plucking out your grey hairs won’t then sprout twice as many greys in your hair.

If this were the case, then there would be a simple solution to hair loss.

According to stylist Jennifer Korab, you can actually make things worse for yourself if you choose to pluck those greys.

“By plucking the hair, you may traumatise the hair follicle, which can lead to infection or even bald patches,” she told Express.co.co.uk.

“You may be doing more harm than good.”

If you really hate those greys, the best thing to do according to the pros is to do what my mum does and dye your hair.