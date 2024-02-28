The Project

Why Sleeping In Front Of The Television Could Be Good For You

We all know that sleeping in front of a screen can disrupt our sleep cycle, but could it actually be a good thing for some?

For some people, their minds can be too active before going to bed, which can override their sleep drive.

Psychologist Aric Prather told Yahoo Life that watching TV can be comforting for some as it can calm or distract their mind.

"We have a system in our body that's similar to the hunger drive — the longer we're awake, the more of an appetite we have for sleep," she said.

"But if we are in an anxious state, or if our 'fight or flight system' is activated, that can override our body's drive for sleep."

By watching television, a person can be distracted from the anxious thoughts they may experience about falling asleep. However, watching television before bedtime can be detrimental if it stops you from going to bed because you are too engaged in the content you're watching.

Clinical postdoctoral fellow Nicole Carmona explained to Yahoo Life that people should be mindful of the content they watch before going to sleep, particularly if it's something that is emotional or scary.

Watching TV can be slightly better than using a phone in bed because the screen is farther away from you.

Mobile phones emit blue or white light that can suppress melatonin production, thus preventing you from getting a great night's sleep. TVs give off less blue light which gives you a better chance of catching some Z's.

Experts recommend putting your TV on a timer if you insist on falling asleep with it on. This way you can minimise the blue light over the duration of your sleep.

