Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament.

Rachel Perkins is the Creative Talent Award winner and told The Project why 'For Our Elders' is this year's NAIDOC theme.

"So many elders paved the way for us and set a vision which we are pursuing today. Things like the referendum are part of our elders' vision," she explained.

"So it feels momentous and appropriate that the theme for NAIDOC is, yes, recognition of our elders."

