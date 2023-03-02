The Project

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

We’ll keep it a secret between us, but sometimes it feels good to have a bit of a gossip.

But researchers have figured out that having a gossip releases oxytocin, an important hormone for good feelings.

Oxytocin helps people feel happy, as well as the positive feelings of empathy, mother-child bonding and cooperating with other people.

A study by Natascia Brondino and colleagues at the University of Pavia explored oxytocin levels are participants had a gossip session.

In the first test, half of the participants were told a scandalous but untrue story by a sorority sister. The other half were instead told an emotional story about a sports injury.

In the second test, all participants had a conversation with Brondino about the study.

After each test, their saliva was tested for oxytocin, and it was found those who had been shared the scandalous story had higher levels of the happy hormone.

Research in 1998 by evolutionary psychologist Robin Dumbar also suggested gossiping can help people form bonds in social groups.

