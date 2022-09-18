Why Backlash Against Hollywood's Nepotism Babies Has Exploded On TikTok

A Nepotism Baby, aka 'nepo baby', refers to regular nepotism, the favouritism of friends and family for a job, but the baby part is specifically aimed at the rising current A-List celebrities with famous parents.

And there are heaps of them; Maude Apatow, Brooklyn Beckham, Zoe Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore (one of the OG nepo babies).

I'd be here all day if I kept listing them.

While nepotism is nothing new, it's only now that we have such a condescending and fun name for them.

Reducing such beautiful, rich and famous people to a baby is strangely gratifying, whether it comes from jealousy, awe or a sense of injustice.

According to smh.com.au, nepo babies have had 122 million views across the subject's content on TikTok.

The hashtag exploded in May when a young Twitter user pieced together that Maude Apatow, star of HBO's Euphoria, was the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and producer-director Judd Apatow. She was not, in fact, an actress that had been plucked from obscurity but the daughter of a famous director and actress.

Brooklyn Beckham also fanned the flames when asked how he could afford a $1.2 million McLaren sports car; Brooklyn said it was thanks to his career as a chef. Excuse me? I thought you were a photographer last time I checked. But it is what Brooklyn failed to mention that has caused the backlash.

He neglected to mention his extremely famous parents, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and star footballer David Beckham.

"We are within a period of calling out injustices and inequalities, where nepo babies are the most recent public issue to fall into this category," says Dr Jonathon Hutchinson, a media lecturer at The University of Sydney.

From Black Lives Matter to climate change, TikTok has become Gen Z's platform for socio-political discourse, says Hutchinson, including the generational inequality propelled by nepotism.

Gen Z will not only engage with these topics but "tease out nuances of the social debate", says Hutchinson.

Nepotism has existed since time immemorial, but only now has a generation with both access to social media and a firm desire for transparency, equality, and self-awareness emerged, ready to remind those like Brooklyn to "check his privilege".

It seems a willingness to acknowledge one's privilege would go a long way.