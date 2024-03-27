The Project

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

It turns out Aussie women are getting off the dating apps and heading to Bunnings instead to find true love.

In a viral TikTok, mindset coach Ali Archdeacon shared her hotspot for meeting “beautiful, hard-working men”,  declaring hardware giant Bunnings is the “new Hinge”.

The 26-year-old encouraged other single women to hit up the hardware store on a Sunday, when the store would be full with eligible bachelors. 

“Those sort of men are doing something handy today. They're on the tools on a Sunday morning or they're getting some things for the house,” she said. 

Some commenters were keen to head to their local Bunnings to seek out some singles, while others dismissed the idea, claiming it would likely be filled with married men. 

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

