Who Sank The Boat?

Please meet Freya the Walrus who can currently be seen in the waters of Norway having a real hot girl summer.

Londoners are sweltering, Melbournians are freezing and the kids at Splendour in the Grass are knee-deep in the mud. But one individual is absolutely living her best life. Please meet Freya the Walrus who can currently be seen in the waters of Norway having a real hot girl summer. And sinking boats in the process.

That’s right, Freya is making herself known and comfortable, all 900kg of her, by lounging on docked boats, and like a game of Battleship sometimes sinking them.

Freya was first bought to our attention when she went viral thanks to the twitter account of Wild Geerters in Oslo.

https://twitter.com/steinkobbe/status/1549470090030202885?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1549488554425851906%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecut.com%2F2022%2F07%2Fno-one-is-having-a-better-summer-than-freya-the-walrus.html

And the more I read about Freya the more I feel she is the hero we need. She sleeps 20 hours a day (goals), she gets stressed out by people (join the club) and gets moved on by the police firing a water cannon at her (We have so much in common but I don’t want to go into it here)

But this isn’t the first time Freya has made her presence felt, according to the BBC Freya is a “well-travelled female” (which sounds like an old timey insult) who has been sighted in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. Honestly, this Walrus could just be on a Gap year and taking advantage of a Contiki sale.

She even made news last year when she was caught napping on a Dutch submarine, which sounds like the start of a Walrus-themed Hangover film.

But this story has a serious side as Freya’s presence is due to, of course, global warming. Due to ice glaciers melting Freya has to find new places to sun herself. So take this as a warning boat owners, because you never know where Freya might turn up, turn out and take down (a boat or two).

Cover photo: Twitter @steinkobbe

