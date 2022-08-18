WHO Issues Warning After Owner Infects Pet Dog With Monkeypox In First Case Of Its Kind

It is the first recorded case of human to god transmission of monkeypox, prompting WHO to warn owners to isolate from their pets if infected.

It also warned the rubbish of those infected must be disposed of properly to avoid infecting other animals.

An expert did say there is no evidence a dog can transmit monkeypox to humans or other dogs.

A leading infectious diseases expert has warned against dismissing the threat posed by monkeypox as a vaccination program begins.

Burnet Institute chief executive Brendan Crabb said the community should take more precautions against the virus.

Fifty-seven cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Australia.

There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the WHO says.

First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms, including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, and people tend to recover from it within two to four weeks, according to the WHO.

With AAP.