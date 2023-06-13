White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Cure To Self-Doubt

The actor was speaking at the Vivid Sydney festival with White Lotus creator Mike White when she was asked about self-doubt.

“Well, I'm going to get a lot of hell for saying this — I just want to put it out there — I know I am. This is going to be something that I might regret saying," she said.

"I think one of the best things to cure self-doubt is just to go to really bad stuff."

Coolidge shared she went to see “terrible” productions to make herself feel better about her own skills.

"I'm talking about plays you hear about that are terrible — go to them," she said.

"There are shows on television that are terrible — watch them."

"I was in college, and I just hated myself, and I was so full of self-doubt,” she said about seeing one production of ‘Oliver’.

"I felt like the seas had parted. I felt like I had a chance in this world.”