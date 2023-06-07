Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Centre, added in the debrief, “We are not alone,” as he confirmed the existence of ‘exotic materials’ or ‘materials not of earthly origin’.

In an interview with News Nation, Gursch said that the US military is in possession of ‘quite a number’ of ‘crashed or landed spacecraft from an another species’. Gursch also said that this has been going on for decades.

This latest revelation comes after a string of credible sightings over recent years, including military footage of aircraft performing manoeuvres that defy the laws of physics. Commander David Fravor, a navy pilot of over 18 years, who witnessed and recorded the now famous “tic-tac” ufo back in 2004.

So what now? Because it feels like every few months or so, we get told about aliens and ufos, and we’re all like, “Wow no way, when’s Love Island on?” But are the here? Many believe they walk among us. And if that’s the case I take back all the things I’ve ever said about how it’s all nonsense, and I take back the cheers I let out when Will Smith punches the alien in the face in Independence Day.