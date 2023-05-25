‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Voted Top Children’s Book

Reading is important for a child’s development; it’s crucial to get the little ones interested in books from a very early age.

But you can’t just crack open a copy of Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ and expect your kid to show any interest. The book needs to capture a child’s imagination with monsters, magic, fairies and farts.

The BBC has ranked the top 100 children’s books, and from the top ten alone, you can see that fantasy stories from lands far, far away are what kids are into.

From a panel of authors, readers, publishers and illustrators, it was decided that the top children’s book is Maurice Sendak’s ‘Where the Wild Things Are’. Published in 1963, this tale of dreams, mischief, and creatures has always been a favourite, and there isn’t many kids’ bedroom that doesn’t have a copy of this on the bookshelf.

Other fantastical fables round out the top five, with ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at number two, ‘Pippi Longstocking’ at three, ‘The Little Prince’ at four and JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ at number five.

Clearly, the more imaginative the story, the better the children’s book.

For the full list, click here.