‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Voted Top Children’s Book

How did ‘Far Out Brussel Sprout’ not get a look in?

Reading is important for a child’s development; it’s crucial to get the little ones interested in books from a very early age.

But you can’t just crack open a copy of Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ and expect your kid to show any interest. The book needs to capture a child’s imagination with monsters, magic, fairies and farts.

The BBC has ranked the top 100 children’s books, and from the top ten alone, you can see that fantasy stories from lands far, far away are what kids are into.

From a panel of authors, readers, publishers and illustrators, it was decided that the top children’s book is Maurice Sendak’s ‘Where the Wild Things Are’. Published in 1963, this tale of dreams, mischief, and creatures has always been a favourite, and there isn’t many kids’ bedroom that doesn’t have a copy of this on the bookshelf.

Other fantastical fables round out the top five, with ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at number two, ‘Pippi Longstocking’ at three, ‘The Little Prince’ at four and JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ at number five.

Clearly, the more imaginative the story, the better the children’s book.

Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected

Sextortion is the act of eliciting sexual images, then using them for blackmail, and it's affecting more young people than ever before.
A new report has found millions of people are still trapped in modern slavery, including more than 40,000 people right here in Australia
A fire has engulfed a multi-storey building in central Sydney with the roof and walls collapsing as firefighters battled the blaze.
An American landlord has been charged with third-degree arson after lighting ablaze his own apartment while listening to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire".
A study has shown that posting to social media right before bed can delay sleep by up to three hours.