Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

After winning the game, Tarhea decided on the 'Food and Drink' category for her bonus round.

She was given the letters' BAGELS & ___G_N_TS' and made multiple attempts to come up with the missing letters.

Her guesses included 'Bagels & Beignets' and 'Bagels & Croissants', failing to land on the correct and most delicious answer, Bagels & Doughnuts.

Viewers took to X to share their outrage at how Tarhea could've missed the glaringly obvious answer, with one user saying, "IT WAS BAGELS AND DOUGHNUTS, YOU MORON. HOW DID YOU GET IT WRONG OMG.'

The internet's reaction to the loss only rubbed further salt, or sugar, in the wound after host Pat Sajak revealed to Tarhea that she'd missed out on winning a BMW as a result of the blunder.

'You know a lot of shops have stopped spelling it the proper way, and that's probably what you were- but there is a "UGH" up there, I'm sorry,' Sajak told the contestant as she threw her head back and stomped her feet, visibly upset with her loss.

While Tarhea still won $25,898 in prize money, she went home with exactly 0 brand-new BMWs and a newfound distaste for bagels and doughnuts.